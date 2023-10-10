Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders in the Armory

    Defenders in the Armory

    ITALY

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hector Flores 31st Security Forces armorer, signs out gear to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Avyon White, 31st Security Forces Squadron monitoring facility operator at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 5, 2023. The armorer ensures each defender has the correct equipment and proper weapons certifications prior to each shift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 09:41
    This work, Defenders in the Armory [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defenders in the Armory
    Defenders in the Armory

    31st Fighter Wing
    Armory
    Defenders
    Security Forces
    31st SFS

