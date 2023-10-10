Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations in the Easter Mediterranean Sea [Image 5 of 6]

    Flight Operations in the Easter Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.11.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet, front, attached to the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, and an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, conduct flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 11, 2023. VFA-213 and VFA-37 are deployed aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) as a part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
