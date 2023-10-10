NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 5, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) pick up litter at Marathi Beach during a community outreach event on Oct. 5, 2023. USS Roosevelt is at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex as part of a scheduled port stop for fuel and logistical support provided by Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 07:25 Photo ID: 8067341 VIRIN: 231005-N-AH609-1004-G Resolution: 3864x2898 Size: 1.94 MB Location: GR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beach Clean-up by USS Roosevelt Sailors [Image 5 of 5], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.