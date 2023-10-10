Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beach Clean-up by USS Roosevelt Sailors [Image 3 of 5]

    Beach Clean-up by USS Roosevelt Sailors

    GREECE

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 5, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) pick up litter at Marathi Beach during a community outreach event on Oct. 5, 2023. USS Roosevelt is at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex as part of a scheduled port stop for fuel and logistical support provided by Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 07:25
    Photo ID: 8067340
    VIRIN: 231005-N-AH609-1003-G
    Resolution: 3866x2900
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beach Clean-up by USS Roosevelt Sailors [Image 5 of 5], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beach Clean-up by USS Roosevelt Sailors
    Beach Clean-up by USS Roosevelt Sailors
    Beach Clean-up by USS Roosevelt Sailors
    Beach Clean-up by USS Roosevelt Sailors
    Beach Clean-up by USS Roosevelt Sailors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    USS Roosevelt
    DDG 80
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT