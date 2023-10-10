231004-N-CV021-1211 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 4, 2023) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Noryko Borja, from Elizabeth, New Jersey, poses for a picture in the administration's office aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 4. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 07:34
|Photo ID:
|8067332
|VIRIN:
|231004-N-CV021-1211
|Resolution:
|4365x3380
|Size:
|729.56 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|ELIZABETH, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Noryko Borja, from Elizabeth, New Jersey, poses for a picture in the administration's office aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Elizabeth, New Jersey Native Serves Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT