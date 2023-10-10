231004-N-CV021-1067 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 4, 2023) Airman Jennifer Hernandez, from Chicago, conducts routine maintenance on a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) on the fight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 4. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 07:34 Photo ID: 8067330 VIRIN: 231004-N-CV021-1067 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 972.53 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors conduct routine maitenance on a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) on the fight deck aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.