    Pathfinders host local civic leaders reception [Image 1 of 6]

    Pathfinders host local civic leaders reception

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Alconbury Middle High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corp provide a saber arch for attendees during a local civic leader reception at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 29, 2023. The reception was held to further the relationship between the 501st Combat Support Wing and the communities where Pathfinders live. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501CSW
    LightTheWay

