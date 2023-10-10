Pathfinders host local civic leaders reception

Members of the Alconbury Middle High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corp provide a saber arch for attendees during a local civic leader reception at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 29, 2023. The reception was held to further the relationship between the 501st Combat Support Wing and the communities where Pathfinders live. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

