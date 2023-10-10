Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week: cooking safety starts with you [Image 5 of 5]

    Fire Prevention Week: cooking safety starts with you

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department hones on this year’s fire prevention week with the message “Cooking safety starts with you” at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 11, 2023. Sparky the Fire Dog and members of the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department read fire safety books and provided handouts to pre-school classes at the 100th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center, strengthening military family morale and increasing awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 05:41
    Photo ID: 8067301
    VIRIN: 231011-F-NR913-1238
    Resolution: 5728x3222
    Size: 725.62 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    airmen
    excellence
    readiness

