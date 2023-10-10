Fire Prevention Week: cooking safety starts with you

Danielle Petham, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department dispatcher, smiles after reading a book about fire safety to a pre-school class at the 100th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 11, 2023. As part of fire prevention week, Sparky the Fire Dog and members of the 100th CES educated children about fire safety, protecting military families and increasing morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

