Fire Prevention Week: cooking safety starts with you

The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department hones on this year’s fire prevention week with the message “Cooking safety starts with you” at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 11, 2023. Sparky the Fire Dog and members of the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department read fire safety books and provided handouts to pre-school classes at the 100th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center, strengthening military family morale and increasing awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

