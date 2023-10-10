Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week: cooking safety starts with you [Image 1 of 5]

    Fire Prevention Week: cooking safety starts with you

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Sparky the Fire Dog gives out fire helmets during a visit by the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department to the 100th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 11, 2023. Sparky the Fire Dog is a Dalmatian who has been the official mascot of National Fire Protection Association, a U.S. organization in charge of creating and maintaining minimum standards and requirements for fire prevention, suppression training, and equipment since 1951. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 05:41
    Photo ID: 8067297
    VIRIN: 231011-F-NR913-1067
    Resolution: 4023x2677
    Size: 292.16 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week: cooking safety starts with you [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

