Sparky the Fire Dog gives out fire helmets during a visit by the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department to the 100th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 11, 2023. Sparky the Fire Dog is a Dalmatian who has been the official mascot of National Fire Protection Association, a U.S. organization in charge of creating and maintaining minimum standards and requirements for fire prevention, suppression training, and equipment since 1951. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 05:41 Photo ID: 8067297 VIRIN: 231011-F-NR913-1067 Resolution: 4023x2677 Size: 292.16 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Prevention Week: cooking safety starts with you [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.