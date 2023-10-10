Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month on the mess deck aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea [Image 3 of 4]

    Sailors celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month on the mess deck aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231003-N-CV021-1060 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 3, 2023) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Noryko Borja, from Elizabeth, New Jersey, gives a presentation on National Hispanic Heritage Month on the mess deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 3. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 05:34
    Photo ID: 8067290
    VIRIN: 231003-N-CV021-1060
    Resolution: 5778x3852
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: ELIZABETH, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month on the mess deck aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month on the mess deck aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea
    Sailors conducts engineering team drills aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea
    Sailors celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month on the mess deck aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea
    Sailors celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month on the mess deck aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT