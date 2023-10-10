Sailors celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month on the mess deck aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea

231003-N-CV021-1060 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 3, 2023) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Noryko Borja, from Elizabeth, New Jersey, gives a presentation on National Hispanic Heritage Month on the mess deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 3. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 10.03.2023