231003-N-CV021-1078 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 3, 2023) Lt. Joel Almanza, from Charlotte, North Carolina, cuts a cake on the mess deck to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 3. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 05:34 Photo ID: 8067288 VIRIN: 231003-N-CV021-1078 Resolution: 5556x3704 Size: 949.25 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month on the mess deck aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.