231003-N-CV021-1018 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 3, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Electrical Technician Fireman William Blowe, from Newbern, North Carolina, and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Hannah McCain, from Chico, California, conduct engineering team drills aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 3. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 This work, Sailors conduct engineering team drills aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS