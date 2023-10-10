Defenders in the Armory

From left U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Avyon White, 31st Security Forces Squadron monitoring facility operator, clears her weapon with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas Scheide, 31st SFS flight chief, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 5, 2023. Armorers ensure weapons accountability, weapons safety and verify each defender is medically cleared and current on all arming qualifications prior to each shift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

