Defenders in the Armory

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hector Flores, 31st Security Forces armorer, hands off the M4A1 weapon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 5, 2023. Armory defenders are accountable for signing out weapons, ammunition, radios and night vision goggles for Airmen to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

