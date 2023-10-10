Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defenders in the Armory [Image 6 of 7]

    Defenders in the Armory

    ITALY

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hector Flores, 31st Security Forces armorer, hands off the M4A1 weapon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 5, 2023. Armory defenders are accountable for signing out weapons, ammunition, radios and night vision goggles for Airmen to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 04:37
    Photo ID: 8067237
    VIRIN: 231005-F-HS287-4384
    Resolution: 5205x3463
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders in the Armory [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    vDefenders in the Armory
    Defenders in the Armory
    Defenders in the Armory
    Defenders in the Armory
    Defenders in the Armory
    Defenders in the Armory
    Defenders in the Armory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Armory
    Defenders
    Security Forces
    31st SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT