Defenders in the Armory

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hector Flores, 31st Security Forces Squadron armorer, pressure checks 5.56mm ammunition to insure there is no round missing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 5, 2023. Armorers ensure weapons accountability, weapons safety and verify each defender is medically cleared and current on all arming qualifications prior to each shift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

