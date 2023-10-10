Defenders in the Armory

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adriana Escalante, 31st Security Forces Squadron security response team member, signs out gear from the armory at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 5, 2023. The armorer ensures each defender has the correct equipment and proper weapons certifications prior to each shift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

