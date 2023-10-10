U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Avyon White, 31st Security Forces Squadron monitoring facility operator, waits to be armed up at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 5, 2023. The armorer ensures each defender has the correct equipment and proper weapons certifications prior to each shift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 04:37 Photo ID: 8067233 VIRIN: 231005-F-HS287-2277 Resolution: 5752x3827 Size: 1.92 MB Location: IT Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defenders in the Armory [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.