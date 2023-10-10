Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders in the Armory [Image 2 of 7]

    Defenders in the Armory

    ITALY

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Avyon White, 31st Security Forces Squadron monitoring facility operator, waits to be armed up at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 5, 2023. The armorer ensures each defender has the correct equipment and proper weapons certifications prior to each shift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

