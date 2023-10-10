vDefenders in the Armory

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hector Flores, 31st Security Forces Squadron armorer, inspects the M4A1 weapon before use at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 5, 2023. Armorers ensure weapons accountability, weapons safety and verify each defender is medically cleared and current on all arming qualifications prior to each shift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

