    vDefenders in the Armory [Image 1 of 7]

    vDefenders in the Armory

    ITALY

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hector Flores, 31st Security Forces Squadron armorer, inspects the M4A1 weapon before use at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 5, 2023. Armorers ensure weapons accountability, weapons safety and verify each defender is medically cleared and current on all arming qualifications prior to each shift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 04:36
    Photo ID: 8067232
    VIRIN: 231005-F-HS287-5706
    Resolution: 5245x3490
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, vDefenders in the Armory [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    Armory
    Defenders
    Security Forces
    31st SFS

