Anna Olivetto, vice mayor of Maniago, Italy, asks a question during the bi-annual Aviano Highlands Community Council at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 10, 2023. The council met with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Italian air force Col. Salvatore La Luce, Italian air force commander to discuss issues that Airmen and Italians face, as well as to reinforce the relationship between Aviano AB and local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 04:14 Photo ID: 8067208 VIRIN: 231010-F-ZJ681-1277 Resolution: 5196x3457 Size: 872.76 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano Highlands Community Council [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.