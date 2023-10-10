Italian air force Col. Salvatore La Luce, Italian air force commander, center left, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, center right, talk with local mayors at the bi-annual Aviano Highlands Community Council at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 10, 2023. Clark, La Luce and local mayors discussed multiple topics including updates on road safety, volunteer projects and activities at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8067207
|VIRIN:
|231010-F-ZJ681-1197
|Resolution:
|5141x3421
|Size:
|688.72 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Highlands Community Council [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS
