    Aviano Highlands Community Council [Image 5 of 7]

    Aviano Highlands Community Council

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Italian air force Col. Salvatore La Luce, Italian air force commander, center left, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, center right, talk with local mayors at the bi-annual Aviano Highlands Community Council at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 10, 2023. Clark, La Luce and local mayors discussed multiple topics including updates on road safety, volunteer projects and activities at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 04:14
    Photo ID: 8067207
    VIRIN: 231010-F-ZJ681-1197
    Resolution: 5141x3421
    Size: 688.72 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    This work, Aviano Highlands Community Council [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    ITAF

