From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Paolo Nadal, mayor of Roveredo, Italy, talk about road safety plans during the bi-annual Aviano Highlands Community Council at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 10, 2023. The council provided an opportunity for local mayors to express any issues that Airmen and Italians may be facing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8067206
|VIRIN:
|231010-F-ZJ681-1154
|Resolution:
|4365x2904
|Size:
|443.25 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Highlands Community Council [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
