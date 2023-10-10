FRC WESTPAC Change of Command Ceremony

231012-N-VI040-1248 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Oct. 12, 2023) Cmdr. Wilfred H. Judd III, Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Western Pacific commanding officer, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan Oct. 12, 2023. FRC Western Pacific is a global maintenance, repair, and overhaul solution dedicated to sustaining and optimizing the performance of U.S. military aviation assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)
