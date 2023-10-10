Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea for scheduled port visit

    BUSANJIN-GU, SOUTH KOREA

    10.12.2023

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 12, 2023) Sailors man a mooring line in the forecastle as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea, for a routine port visit Oct. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Birch)

    Mooring
    Busan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Republic of Korea
    port visit
    Deck Seaman

