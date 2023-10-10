Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Oct. 2

231002-N-CD453-1419 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 2, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kyrese Robinson, from Sacramento, California, signals to pilots in an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 during flight operations while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 2. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

