    Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Oct. 2 [Image 10 of 13]

    Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Oct. 2

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231002-N-CD453-1417 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 2, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kyrese Robinson, from Sacramento, California, signals to pilots in an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 during flight operations while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 2. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 00:22
    Photo ID: 8066914
    VIRIN: 231002-N-CD453-1417
    Resolution: 3147x4406
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Oct. 2 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

