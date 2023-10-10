231002-N-CD453-1339 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 2, 2023) Sailors search the flight deck for foreign object debris (FOD) prior to flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 2.
John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 00:22
|Photo ID:
|8066910
|VIRIN:
|231002-N-CD453-1339
|Resolution:
|4332x3094
|Size:
|959.68 KB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Oct. 2, by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS
