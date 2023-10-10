231002-N-CD453-1246 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 2, 2023) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Chris Som, from Long Beach, California, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Detachment 3, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), conducts a pre-flight check on an MH-60R Seahawk prior to flight operations while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 2. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 00:22 Photo ID: 8066909 VIRIN: 231002-N-CD453-1246 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 1.54 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Oct. 2 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.