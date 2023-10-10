Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Oct. 2

231002-N-CD453-1203 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 2, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Elmuth Pineda Flores, from Hillsboro, Oregon, conducts pre-flight maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 prior to flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 2. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

