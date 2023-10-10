Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Oct. 2 [Image 4 of 13]

    Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Oct. 2

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231002-N-CD453-1203 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 2, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Elmuth Pineda Flores, from Hillsboro, Oregon, conducts pre-flight maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 prior to flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 2. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 00:22
    Photo ID: 8066908
    VIRIN: 231002-N-CD453-1203
    Resolution: 6200x4429
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Oct. 2 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

