    USACE Buffalo District Commander LTC Krug Ohio Tour August 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    USACE Buffalo District Commander LTC Krug Ohio Tour August 2023

    VERMILION, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Prior to construction beginning at Vermilion Harbor in Vermilion, Ohio, Buffalo District Commander, Lt. Col. Krug, leaders and teammates from the Ohio Area Office met with stakeholders and representatives from the City of Vermilion and the Erie Metroparks to get a closer view of the harbor, pier, and surrounding community, Aug. 22, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    This work, USACE Buffalo District Commander LTC Krug Ohio Tour August 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Vermilion
    Buffalo District
    Vermilion Harbor

