Joint Task Force-Red Hill Receives Final Regulatory Approval to Begin Defueling

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) response director, U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Obeirne, and a Hawaii Department of Health state on-scene coordinator perform a final review of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Halawa, Hawaii, Oct. 10, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase four of its five-phase defueling plan where personnel are focused on completion of pre-defueling material assessments, continued training and rehearsals, routine maintenance actions, and quality assurance and safety checks. This is the final preparatory stage prior to commencement of gravity defueling Oct. 16 and marks completion of the last defueling requirement by the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency, and Hawaii Department of Health. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

