    The Airman and the refugee

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Arias-Mejia, 91st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, stands for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 11, 2023. Arias-Mejia performed air refueling duties during Operation Allies Refuge, the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in American history. While providing aid to Afghan refugees at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Arias-Mejia witnessed first-hand the emotional toll of losing one’s home and was able to better connect with his father who was a refugee during the Salvadoran Civil War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, The Airman and the refugee, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Airman and the refugee

    Department of Defense
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    KC-135
    El Salvador
    Al Udeid
    Operation Allies Refuge

