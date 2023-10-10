U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Arias-Mejia, 91st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, stands for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 11, 2023. Arias-Mejia performed air refueling duties during Operation Allies Refuge, the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in American history. While providing aid to Afghan refugees at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Arias-Mejia witnessed first-hand the emotional toll of losing one’s home and was able to better connect with his father who was a refugee during the Salvadoran Civil War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 19:10
|Photo ID:
|8066608
|VIRIN:
|231011-F-TE518-1002
|Resolution:
|6287x4191
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Airman and the refugee, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT