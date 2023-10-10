The Airman and the refugee

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Arias-Mejia, 91st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, stands for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 11, 2023. Arias-Mejia performed air refueling duties during Operation Allies Refuge, the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in American history. While providing aid to Afghan refugees at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Arias-Mejia witnessed first-hand the emotional toll of losing one’s home and was able to better connect with his father who was a refugee during the Salvadoran Civil War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

Date Taken: 10.11.2023
Photo by SrA Joshua Hastings