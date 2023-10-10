U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, Tom Stevens, SLD 30 executive director, members from the Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH), government officials and representatives from academia met Sept. 15, 2023, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. In addition to conversations about the Central Coast’s space capabilities and creating an advanced spaceport at Vandenberg Space Force Base, the group also discussed housing, workforce development and education partnerships. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 18:48 Photo ID: 8066563 VIRIN: 230915-F-XI961-1001 Resolution: 849x565 Size: 134.35 KB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Regional Economic Action Coalition Visits Vandenberg [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.