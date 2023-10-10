Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Economic Action Coalition Visits Vandenberg [Image 10 of 10]

    Regional Economic Action Coalition Visits Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, Tom Stevens, SLD 30 executive director, members from the Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH), government officials and representatives from academia met Sept. 15, 2023, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. In addition to conversations about the Central Coast’s space capabilities and creating an advanced spaceport at Vandenberg Space Force Base, the group also discussed housing, workforce development and education partnerships. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

