Regional Economic Action Coalition Visits Vandenberg

Melissa James, Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH) president and CEO, offers remarks during a luncheon Sept. 15, 2023, at the Pacific Coast Club at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The base hosted members from REACH, government officials and representatives from academia to explore strategies for elevating the Central Coast’s space capabilities and establishing a cutting-edge spaceport at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The group also discussed housing, workforce development and education partnerships. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

