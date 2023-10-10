Tom Stevens, Space Launch Delta 30 executive director, and Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH) members listen to a presentation during a luncheon Sept. 15, 2023, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The base hosted members from REACH, government officials and representatives from academia to explore strategies for elevating the Central Coast’s space capabilities and establishing a cutting-edge spaceport at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The group also discussed housing, workforce development and education partnerships. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 18:48 Photo ID: 8066561 VIRIN: 230915-F-XI961-1004 Resolution: 811x541 Size: 75.26 KB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Regional Economic Action Coalition Visits Vandenberg [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.