Regional Economic Action Coalition Visits Vandenberg

Jenelle Osborne, Lompoc mayor, participates in group discussion at the Pacific Coast Club on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023. Osborne visited the base, along with members from the Regional Economic Action Coalition, government officials and representatives from academia to have conversations about the Central Coast’s space capabilities and creating an advanced spaceport at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The group also discussed housing, workforce development and education partnerships. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

