Regional Economic Action Coalition Visits Vandenberg

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, briefs the SLD 30 mission to the Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH), government officials and representatives from academia during a luncheon Sept. 15, 2023, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The visit brought them closer together to explore strategies for elevating the Central Coast’s space capabilities and establishing a cutting-edge spaceport at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The group also discussed housing, workforce development and education partnerships. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

