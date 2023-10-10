U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, briefs the SLD 30 mission to the Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH), government officials and representatives from academia during a luncheon Sept. 15, 2023, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The visit brought them closer together to explore strategies for elevating the Central Coast’s space capabilities and establishing a cutting-edge spaceport at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The group also discussed housing, workforce development and education partnerships. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 18:48
|Photo ID:
|8066559
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-XI961-1003
|Resolution:
|845x562
|Size:
|66.43 KB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regional Economic Action Coalition Visits Vandenberg [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT