Col. Victor Moncrieffe Visits Vandenberg

U.S. Air Force Col. Victor Moncrieffe, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander at Detachment 1, gets briefed by Vandenberg’s Hand Crew during a South Base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023. During Col. Moncrieffe’s visit, he toured many locations on North and South Base, receiving briefs from a variety of Vandenberg personnel, including Vandenberg's Hand Crew, 30th Security Forces Squadron, and Northrop Grumman employees. The purpose of his visit was to learn about the in-progress infrastructure planning and Vandenberg's intentions to support national security missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

