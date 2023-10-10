Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Victor Moncrieffe Visits Vandenberg [Image 5 of 10]

    Col. Victor Moncrieffe Visits Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Victor Moncrieffe, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander at Detachment 1, gets briefed by Vandenberg’s Hand Crew during a South Base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023. During Col. Moncrieffe’s visit, he toured many locations on North and South Base, receiving briefs from a variety of Vandenberg personnel, including Vandenberg's Hand Crew, 30th Security Forces Squadron, and Northrop Grumman employees. The purpose of his visit was to learn about the in-progress infrastructure planning and Vandenberg's intentions to support national security missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

