Col. Victor Moncrieffe Visits Vandenberg

U.S. Air Force Col. Victor Moncrieffe, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander at Detachment 1, receives a briefing from 30th Security Forces Squadron members about Vandenberg’s launch facilities on South Base at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023. During Col. Moncrieffe’s visit, he toured many locations on North and South Base, receiving briefs from a variety of Vandenberg personnel, including Vandenberg's Hand Crew, 30th Security Forces Squadron, and Northrop Grumman employees. The purpose of his visit was to learn about the in-progress infrastructure planning and Vandenberg's intentions to support national security missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

