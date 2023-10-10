Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Vasquez Retires from Air Force After 24 Years of Service [Image 1 of 10]

    Chief Vasquez Retires from Air Force After 24 Years of Service

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brianna Rodriguez, chief of promotions and evaluations policy branch, Headquarters Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., presents retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sonora Vasquez, 30th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, her certificate of retirement at her retirement ceremony Sept. 29, 2023, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Vasquez retired from the U.S. Air Force after 24 years of service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

