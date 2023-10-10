Chief Vasquez Retires from Air Force After 24 Years of Service

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brianna Rodriguez, chief of promotions and evaluations policy branch, Headquarters Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., presents retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sonora Vasquez, 30th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, her certificate of retirement at her retirement ceremony Sept. 29, 2023, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Vasquez retired from the U.S. Air Force after 24 years of service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

