    Arizona Army National Guard Honor Guard [Image 1 of 2]

    Arizona Army National Guard Honor Guard

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Kadon Shelley 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Three AZANG Honor Guard Soldiers fold a flag at a funeral service at Arizona National Memorial Cemetery, in Phoenix, Arizona, June 9th 2022. The Arizona Army Honor Guard holds great honor conducting fallen Soldiers’ funeral services. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kadon Shelley, Released).

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 18:09
    Photo ID: 8066547
    VIRIN: 220609-A-FV691-6637
    Resolution: 3815x2543
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Army National Guard Honor Guard [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Kadon Shelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

