Three AZANG Honor Guard Soldiers fold a flag at a funeral service at Arizona National Memorial Cemetery, in Phoenix, Arizona, June 9th 2022. The Arizona Army Honor Guard holds great honor conducting fallen Soldiers’ funeral services. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kadon Shelley, Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 18:09
|Photo ID:
|8066547
|VIRIN:
|220609-A-FV691-6637
|Resolution:
|3815x2543
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
This work, Arizona Army National Guard Honor Guard [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Kadon Shelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
