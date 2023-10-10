U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran, Norm LaFountaine, a former crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, speaks with the current generation of crew chiefs with VMM-362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during the Ugly Angels Vietnam reunion in Inola, Oklahoma, Oct. 7, 2023. The YL-37 Foundation hosted current and former members of the VMM-362 “Ugly Angels” to honor the legacy of the UH-34 Choctaw and Marines of the Vietnam War. The Ugly Angels, flying the UH-34 Choctaw, were the first Marine aircraft unit in Southern Vietnam to support combat operations. Today, the Ugly Angels still provide aerial assault support across the globe, operating the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

