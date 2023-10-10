Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Ugly Angels Vietnam Reunion [Image 7 of 10]

    The Ugly Angels Vietnam Reunion

    INOLA, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare to takeoff in a UH-34 Choctaw, the legacy aircraft of VMM-362, during the Ugly Angels Vietnam reunion in Inola, Oklahoma, Oct. 7, 2023. The YL-37 Foundation hosted current and former members of the VMM-362 “Ugly Angels” to honor the legacy of the UH-34 Choctaw and Marines of the Vietnam War. The Ugly Angels, flying the UH-34 Choctaw, were the first Marine aircraft unit in Southern Vietnam to support combat operations. Today, the Ugly Angels still provide aerial assault support across the globe, operating the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 17:26
    Photo ID: 8066535
    VIRIN: 231007-M-RM446-1715
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: INOLA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    Ugly Angels
    MV22-Osprey
    3rdMAW
    UH-34
    VMM-362

