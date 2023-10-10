U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, U.S. Marine Corps veterans, and family members watch a UH-34 Choctaw, the legacy aircraft of VMM-362, prepare to takeoff during the Ugly Angels Vietnam reunion in Inola, Oklahoma, Oct. 7, 2023. The YL-37 Foundation hosted current and former members of the VMM-362 “Ugly Angels” to honor the legacy of the UH-34 Choctaw and Marines of the Vietnam War. The Ugly Angels, flying the UH-34 Choctaw, were the first Marine aircraft unit in Southern Vietnam to support combat operations. Today, the Ugly Angels still provide aerial assault support across the globe, operating the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 17:26
|Photo ID:
|8066534
|VIRIN:
|231007-M-RM446-1557
|Resolution:
|6937x4627
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|INOLA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
