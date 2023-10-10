U.S. Marine Corps veterans, friends, and family members observe a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly during the Ugly Angels Vietnam reunion in Inola, Oklahoma, Oct. 7, 2023. The YL-37 Foundation hosted current and former members of the VMM-362 “Ugly Angels” to honor the legacy of the UH-34 Choctaw and Marines of the Vietnam War. The Ugly Angels, flying the UH-34 Choctaw, were the first Marine aircraft unit in Southern Vietnam to support combat operations. Today, the Ugly Angels still provide aerial assault support across the globe, operating the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

