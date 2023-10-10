Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Lt. Juan Reyes commissions into NH National Guard Chaplain Candidate Program

    2nd Lt. Juan Reyes commissions into NH National Guard Chaplain Candidate Program

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    2nd Lt. Juan Reyes, Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, receives his new rank patch from his wife, Jenifer, during a commissioning ceremony Aug. 5, 2023, at the state military reservation in Concord. Reyes, a prior-service Marine aircraft avionics technician, direct commissioned into the Chaplain Candidate Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 16:37
    Photo ID: 8066462
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-HA185-1004
    Resolution: 2685x3759
    Size: 912.51 KB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Lt. Juan Reyes commissions into NH National Guard Chaplain Candidate Program, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reyes
    Johnston
    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT