2nd Lt. Juan Reyes, Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, receives his new rank patch from his wife, Jenifer, during a commissioning ceremony Aug. 5, 2023, at the state military reservation in Concord. Reyes, a prior-service Marine aircraft avionics technician, direct commissioned into the Chaplain Candidate Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 16:37
|Photo ID:
|8066462
|VIRIN:
|230805-Z-HA185-1004
|Resolution:
|2685x3759
|Size:
|912.51 KB
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Lt. Juan Reyes commissions into NH National Guard Chaplain Candidate Program, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
