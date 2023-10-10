2nd Lt. Juan Reyes, Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, receives his new rank patch from his wife, Jenifer, during a commissioning ceremony Aug. 5, 2023, at the state military reservation in Concord. Reyes, a prior-service Marine aircraft avionics technician, direct commissioned into the Chaplain Candidate Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 16:37 Photo ID: 8066462 VIRIN: 230805-Z-HA185-1004 Resolution: 2685x3759 Size: 912.51 KB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Lt. Juan Reyes commissions into NH National Guard Chaplain Candidate Program, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.