    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    EAST CHINA SEA

    10.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231010-N-EC000-1039 EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 11, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Kyle Owens, from Nampa, Idaho, conducts maintenance on a drink dispenser in a storage room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East China Sea, Oct. 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Birch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 15:15
    Photo ID: 8066296
    VIRIN: 231011-N-EC000-1039
    Resolution: 4546x3031
    Size: 11.1 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Hull Maintenance Technician
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    Upkeep

