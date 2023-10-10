USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance

231010-N-EC000-1039 EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 11, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Kyle Owens, from Nampa, Idaho, conducts maintenance on a drink dispenser in a storage room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East China Sea, Oct. 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Birch)
|10.11.2023
|10.11.2023 15:15
|8066296
|231011-N-EC000-1039
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
