231010-N-EC000-1039 EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 11, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Kyle Owens, from Nampa, Idaho, conducts maintenance on a drink dispenser in a storage room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East China Sea, Oct. 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Birch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 15:15 Photo ID: 8066296 VIRIN: 231011-N-EC000-1039 Resolution: 4546x3031 Size: 11.1 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.