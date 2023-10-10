Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swim the race the way you trained for it [Image 1 of 2]

    Swim the race the way you trained for it

    FUKUOKA, JAPAN

    08.24.2023

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    Maria Valerio, school counselor at Ramey Unit School, competes at the 2023 World Aquatics Masters Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

