    Army Cyber Snapshot:1LT Kristen Gray [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Cyber Snapshot:1LT Kristen Gray

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    BALTIMORE – 1st Lt. Kristen Gray, a U.S. Army cyber operations officer, and member of the Howard County Striders Racing Team, recently placed 3rd in the military female category of the 39th Army Ten-Miler race, October 8. Photo credit: ChessiePhoto

