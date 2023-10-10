Army Cyber Snapshot:1LT Kristen Gray

BALTIMORE – 1st Lt. Kristen Gray, a U.S. Army cyber operations officer, and member of the Howard County Striders Racing Team, recently placed 3rd in the military female category of the 39th Army Ten-Miler race, October 8. Photo credit: ChessiePhoto
Army Cyber Snapshot 1st Lt. Kristen Gray
